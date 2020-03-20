Volatility Returns To JD.com Inc. (JD), Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) shares are 5.62% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.30% or -$0.49 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.93% down YTD and 7.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.74% and -13.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, China Renaissance recommended the JD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020. 46 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the JD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 46 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 34 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $333.83. The forecasts give the JD.com Inc. stock a price target range of $417.47 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $257.44. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.09% or 85.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 22.70% in the current quarter to $0.89, up from the $0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.57, up 18.00% from $7.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.36 and $3.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.15 for the next year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.41 with a market cap of $41.96M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GHSI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.57 million. This represented a -1498.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $161000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.19 million, significantly lower than the -$3.29 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 2,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.41M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.00% with a share float percentage of 73.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardion Health Sciences Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $439282.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays PLC, with the investment firm holding over 209832.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46228.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.