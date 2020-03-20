Volatility Returns To Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) shares are -35.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.22% or $0.27 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.00% and -37.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 30, 2019, SunTrust recommended the NWL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Consumer Edge Research had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on November 11, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the NWL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.35. The forecasts give the Newell Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.28% or 0.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.70% in the current quarter to $0.07, down from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.51, down -2.10% from $1.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,870,401 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 214,274. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,664,650 and 180,747 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hurd Laurel, a Pres., Learning & Development at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $51200.0 at $12.80 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 9,703 NWL shares valued at $112791.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $11.62 per share. ICAHN BRETT (Director) bought 111,601 shares at $11.90 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $1.33 million while ICAHN CARL C, (10% Owner) bought 1,168,230 shares on Mar 11 for $15.82 million with each share fetching $13.54.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE), on the other hand, is trading around $0.21 with a market cap of $99.62M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 95.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 4,154,366 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,248,267 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.33M shares after the latest sales, with -266.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.70% with a share float percentage of 361.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 80.26 million shares worth more than $103.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, GMT Capital Corp held 21.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with the investment firm holding over 41.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.99 million and represent 11.19% of shares outstanding.