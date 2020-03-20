Volatility Returns To TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH), Tenaris S.A. (TS)

TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE: TPH) shares are -55.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.03% or $0.8 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.75% down YTD and -55.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -38.80% and -61.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 01, 2019, JMP Securities recommended the TPH stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 17, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TPH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.71. The forecasts give the TRI Pointe Group Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.44% or 36.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.40% in the current quarter to $0.16, up from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.62, up 7.50% from $1.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 311,990 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 121,651. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 250,502 and 121,651 in purchases and sales respectively.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), on the other hand, is trading around $10.83 with a market cap of $7.58B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tenaris S.A. (TS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $328.66 million. This represented a 81.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.76 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.42 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.02 billion from $14.98 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $327.46 million while total current assets were at $5.83 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.26 billion, significantly higher than the $371.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $993.96 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 60.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.80% with a share float percentage of 233.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenaris S.A. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.53 million shares worth more than $215.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.5 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.