Well positioned to deliver growth? – Chegg Inc. (CHGG), Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) shares are -20.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.26% or $2.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.48% and -26.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Lake Street recommended the CHGG stock is a Hold, while earlier, First Analysis Sec had Upgrade the stock as a Strong Buy on March 02, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the CHGG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.45. The forecasts give the Chegg Inc. stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.45% or 23.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.70% in the current quarter to $0.16, up from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.02, up 27.50% from $0.91 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 141 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,200,923 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,616,363. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,029,994 and 1,365,701 in purchases and sales respectively.

BROWN ANDREW J, a CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER at the company, sold 16,542 shares worth $662673.0 at $40.06 per share on Mar 05. The CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER had earlier sold another 54,528 CHGG shares valued at $1.79 million on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $32.89 per share. BROWN ANDREW J (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 980 shares at $40.00 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $39200.0 while BROWN ANDREW J, (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 86,000 shares on Mar 03 for $3.47 million with each share fetching $40.32.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), on the other hand, is trading around $11.02 with a market cap of $1.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 317,218 shares. Insider sales totaled 204,092 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.46M shares after the latest sales, with 2.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.60% with a share float percentage of 103.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.92 million shares worth more than $192.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.48 million and represent 9.55% of shares outstanding.