Well positioned to deliver growth? – FedEx Corporation (FDX), Intelsat S.A. (I)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are -26.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.04% or $12.0 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.42% down YTD and -31.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.13% and -30.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 10, 2020, UBS recommended the FDX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 11, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the FDX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $111.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $168.60. The forecasts give the FedEx Corporation stock a price target range of $185.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.63% or -11.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $2.83, down from the $5.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.07, down -0.80% from $15.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.6 and $3.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 438,061 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 235,677. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

EDWARDSON JOHN A, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $782500.0 at $156.50 per share on Nov 01. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 FDX shares valued at $1.48 million on Dec 20. The shares were bought at $148.22 per share. EDWARDSON JOHN A (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $151.75 per share on Oct 31 for a total of $758750.0 while MARTIN R BRAD, (Director) bought 750 shares on Sep 27 for $108750.0 with each share fetching $145.00.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), on the other hand, is trading around $1.81 with a market cap of $305.04M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Intelsat S.A. (I) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

I’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $221.01 million. This represented a 57.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $516.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.83 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.95 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.8 billion from $11.88 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $255.54 million, significantly lower than the $344.17 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $25.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Intelsat S.A. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 836,083 shares. Insider sales totaled 383,960 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.29M shares after the latest sales, with 18.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 128.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intelsat S.A. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BC Partners Advisors L.P. with over 34.74 million shares worth more than $244.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, BC Partners Advisors L.P. held 24.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.68 million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.