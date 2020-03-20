Well positioned to deliver growth? – Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are 20.88% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.10% or -$0.87 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 18.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.54% and 16.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the GILD stock is a Outperform, while earlier, DZ Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 18, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the GILD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $78.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $74.04. The forecasts give the Gilead Sciences Inc. stock a price target range of $89.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $58.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 11.74% or -35.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -22.20% in the current quarter to $1.56, down from the $1.76 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.38, down -0.50% from $6.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.48 and $1.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 353,990 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 243,433. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 204,536 and 128,432 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pletcher Brett A, a EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel at the company, sold 2,950 shares worth $222873.0 at $75.55 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier sold another 2,413 GILD shares valued at $162298.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $67.26 per share. Cogan John Francis (Director) sold 2,413 shares at $77.97 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $188142.0 while Pletcher Brett A, (EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel) sold 10,441 shares on Mar 02 for $740014.0 with each share fetching $70.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), on the other hand, is trading around $5.74 with a market cap of $9.43B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 958,209 shares. Insider sales totaled 174,985 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.21M shares after the latest sales, with 10.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.60% with a share float percentage of 1.44B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. having a total of 997 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 155.99 million shares worth more than $2.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 112.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 billion and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.