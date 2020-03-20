Well positioned to deliver growth? – Noble Energy Inc. (NBL), Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) shares are -84.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 30.46% or $0.92 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +44.32% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -84.23% down YTD and -82.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.16% and -79.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, CapitalOne recommended the NBL stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 17, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NBL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.49. The forecasts give the Noble Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.06% or 50.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 37.50% in the current quarter to -$0.07, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.29, down -2.80% from -$0.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.7 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 677,467 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 681,547. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 596,549 and 659,594 in purchases and sales respectively.

Elliott J. Keith, a Sr. VP Offshore at the company, bought 5,500 shares worth $16748.0 at $3.05 per share on Mar 18. The SVP, General Counsel/Corp Sec had earlier bought another 17,793 NBL shares valued at $49998.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $2.81 per share. SMOLIK BRENT J (President & COO) bought 9,850 shares at $15.29 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $150580.0 while Fisher Kenneth M., (Exec. VP & CFO) sold 27,852 shares on Feb 07 for $647241.0 with each share fetching $23.24.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), on the other hand, is trading around $24.13 with a market cap of $22.06B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Twitter Inc. (TWTR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TWTR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $540.46 million. This represented a 46.35% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.01 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $12.7 billion from $11.6 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $4.84 billion while total current assets were at $7.62 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.3 billion, significantly lower than the $1.34 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $762.68 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at Twitter Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 733,629 shares. Insider sales totaled 785,171 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 55 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -48.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.92M shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.30% with a share float percentage of 754.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twitter Inc. having a total of 1,065 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 81.09 million shares worth more than $2.6 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 51.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.66 billion and represent 6.62% of shares outstanding.