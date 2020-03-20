Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Vs. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Updated Outlook

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares are -47.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.60% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -47.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.01% and -39.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Atlantic Equities recommended the WFC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, CFRA had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 04, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the WFC stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.45. The forecasts give the Wells Fargo & Company stock a price target range of $57.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.37% or 11.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -46.40% in the current quarter to $0.83, down from the $1.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.87, down -7.60% from $4.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.7 and $1.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 593,412 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 340,677. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 234,580 and 5,975 in purchases and sales respectively.

SCHARF CHARLES W, a CEO & President at the company, bought 173,000 shares worth $4.96 million at $28.69 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 WFC shares valued at $590600.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $29.53 per share. DALEY WILLIAM M (Vice Chairman – Public Affairs) bought 11,100 shares at $40.99 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $454989.0 while Pelos Petros G, (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 28,304 shares on May 13 for $1.32 million with each share fetching $46.51.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), on the other hand, is trading around $4.79 with a market cap of $23.01B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 87 times at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 62 times and accounting for 13,885,022 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,737,820 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.21B shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.00% with a share float percentage of 1.20B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. having a total of 809 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 136.28 million shares worth more than $974.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 3.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 128.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $917.28 million and represent 2.91% of shares outstanding.