What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), AT&T Inc. (T)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares are -76.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.51% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +58.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -80.25% down YTD and -76.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 24.10% and -60.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Raymond James recommended the CHK stock is a Underperform, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 09, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.60 to suggest that the CHK stock is a “Hold. 9 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.19. The forecasts give the Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $1.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.01.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -114.30% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.04, down -6.40% from $0.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 8,971,935 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,804,554. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,572,155 and 1,321,087 in purchases and sales respectively.

BUERGLER WILLIAM M, a SVP & Chief Accounting Officer at the company, bought 70,681 shares worth $50056.0 at $0.71 per share on Nov 14. The Director had earlier bought another 200,000 CHK shares valued at $150000.0 on Dec 06. The shares were bought at $0.75 per share. Lawler Robert D. (CEO) bought 50,000 shares at $0.91 per share on Nov 06 for a total of $45740.0 while MARTIN R BRAD, (Director) bought 250,000 shares on Nov 06 for $213000.0 with each share fetching $0.85.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), on the other hand, is trading around $31.15 with a market cap of $246.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AT&T Inc. (T) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

T’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.05 billion. This represented a 95.62% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $46.82 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.37 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.68 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $551.95 billion from $548.8 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $48.67 billion, significantly higher than the $43.6 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $29.23 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 138 times at AT&T Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 82 times and accounting for 1,701,309 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,175,562 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 56 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.59M shares after the latest sales, with 73.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.80% with a share float percentage of 7.17B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AT&T Inc. having a total of 3,177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 578.0 million shares worth more than $22.59 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 512.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.04 billion and represent 7.14% of shares outstanding.