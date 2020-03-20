What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS), Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares are -54.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.00% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +34.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.99% down YTD and -57.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.27% and -57.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 29, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the CHS stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on November 27, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CHS stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.19. The forecasts give the Chico’s FAS Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.90. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.0% or 8.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, down -0.80% from -$0.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,062,307 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,293,331. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 506,050 and 159,405 in purchases and sales respectively.

WATSON STEPHEN E, a Director at the company, bought 62,800 shares worth $250088.0 at $3.98 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 37,000 CHS shares valued at $148995.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $4.03 per share. Brooks Bonnie R. (Interim President and CEO) bought 21,600 shares at $3.49 per share on Jun 14 for a total of $75384.0 while Baker Gregory S, (SVP & General Counsel) bought 2,000 shares on Jun 13 for $7140.0 with each share fetching $3.57.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), on the other hand, is trading around $30.82 with a market cap of $10.35B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nucor Corporation (NUE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NUE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $229.7 million. This represented a 95.52% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.13 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.35 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.34 billion from $18.51 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $300.04 million while total current assets were at $8.23 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.81 billion, significantly higher than the $2.39 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.33 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Nucor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 99,584 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,400 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.82M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.80% with a share float percentage of 298.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nucor Corporation having a total of 1,044 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.68 million shares worth more than $2.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with the investment firm holding over 28.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 billion and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.