What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) shares are -17.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.34% or -$4.23 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.69% down YTD and -17.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.75% and -26.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Vertical Research recommended the DUK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $75.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $105.53. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.88.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.60% in the current quarter to $1.22, down from the $1.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.24, up 4.60% from $5.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.97 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 83 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 457,265 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 309,517. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 445,024 and 271,495 in purchases and sales respectively.

JANSON JULIA S, a EVP ExtAffairs&PresCarolinas at the company, sold 6,165 shares worth $614453.0 at $99.67 per share on Feb 26. The Chairman, Pres & CEO had earlier sold another 16,400 DUK shares valued at $1.51 million on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $91.86 per share. YOUNG STEVEN K (EVP & CFO) sold 212 shares at $99.29 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $21049.0 while Anderson Melissa H., (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 8,000 shares on Feb 25 for $813441.0 with each share fetching $101.68.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), on the other hand, is trading around $10.53 with a market cap of $5.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NYCB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 52.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $17.46 million. This represented a 96.13% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $450.68 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $509.75 million, significantly lower than the $540.36 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $509.75 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at New York Community Bancorp Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 393,257 shares. Insider sales totaled 369,446 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.51M shares after the latest sales, with 2.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.60% with a share float percentage of 451.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New York Community Bancorp Inc. having a total of 491 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 52.89 million shares worth more than $635.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 43.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $520.38 million and represent 9.26% of shares outstanding.