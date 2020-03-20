Industry

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – The Stars Group Inc. (TSG), Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

By Sue Brooks

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) shares are -46.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.86% or $1.81 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.48% down YTD and -42.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.17% and -44.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 07, 2019, Susquehanna recommended the TSG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on October 28, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TSG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.78. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 49.64.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 23.40% in the current quarter to $0.57, up from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.28, up 13.10% from $1.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.59 and $0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.46 for the next year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), on the other hand, is trading around $1.85 with a market cap of $75.30M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TUP’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $285.2 million. This represented a 31.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $417.2 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.48 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.26 billion from $1.34 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $87.4 million, significantly lower than the $132.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $26.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Tupperware Brands Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 380,710 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,290 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 878.72k shares after the latest sales, with 62.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tupperware Brands Corporation having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.64 million shares worth more than $65.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.78 million and represent 8.53% of shares outstanding.

