What should you know before buying stock in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is -29.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.79 and a high of $119.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The MMC stock was last observed hovering at around $80.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.78% off its average median price target of $118.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.21% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 16.81% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.03, the stock is -23.77% and -28.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -24.01% off its SMA200. MMC registered -14.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $109.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.92.

The stock witnessed a -33.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.47%, and is -15.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.22% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has around 76000 employees, a market worth around $42.37B and $16.65B in sales. and $16.65B in sales Current P/E ratio is 23.19 and Fwd P/E is 14.00. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.27% and -34.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Analyst Forecasts

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.58 with sales reaching $4.69B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.70% in year-over-year returns.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Top Institutional Holders

1,124 institutions hold shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), with 967.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 88.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 536.14M, and float is at 502.93M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 88.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 43.4 million shares valued at $4.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.49% of the MMC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.88 million shares valued at $3.56 billion to account for 7.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 34.24 million shares representing 6.70% and valued at over $3.22 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.79% of the shares totaling 29.59 million with a market value of $2.78 billion.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McDonald Scott, the company’s President and CEO of OWG. SEC filings show that McDonald Scott sold 40,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $106.81 per share for a total of $4.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18763.0 shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that MCGIVNEY MARK C (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,465 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $106.83 per share for $904274.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33678.0 shares of the MMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Glaser Daniel S (President and CEO, MMC) disposed off 248,347 shares at an average price of $106.81 for $26.53 million. The insider now directly holds 168,574 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC): Who are the competitors?

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) is -30.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.81% from the last report on Apr 29, 2019 to stand at a total of 5.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.