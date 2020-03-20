Which institution holds the most shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is -81.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $5.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is -68.23% and -77.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.82 million and changing 5.98% at the moment leaves the stock -81.68% off its SMA200. CCO registered -90.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3200 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9000.

The stock witnessed a -79.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.93%, and is -46.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.26% over the week and 17.15% over the month.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $306.93M and $2.68B in sales. and $2.68B in sales Profit margin for the company is -13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.30% and -90.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $584.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Top Institutional Holders

486 institutions hold shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), with 951.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 63.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 573.59M, and float is at 461.98M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 63.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 105.01 million shares valued at $300.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.51% of the CCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.33 million shares valued at $89.6 million to account for 6.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mason Capital Management, LLC which holds 23.17 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $66.26 million, while Citigroup Inc. holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 18.14 million with a market value of $51.87 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 5,022 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $2.48 per share for a total of $12455.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104.25 million shares.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that Eccleshare Christopher William (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 81,454 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $2.54 per share for $206869.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 869082.0 shares of the CCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, HOBSON ANDREW W (Director) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $2.32 for $463360.0. The insider now directly holds 241,840 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO).