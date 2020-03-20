Which institution holds the most shares in Infinera Corporation (INFN)

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) is -33.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $8.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The INFN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9%.

Currently trading at $5.27, the stock is -11.03% and -25.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.59 million and changing 20.59% at the moment leaves the stock -5.27% off its SMA200. INFN registered 16.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.57.

The stock witnessed a -34.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.66%, and is 29.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.07% over the week and 10.33% over the month.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) has around 3261 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $1.30B in sales. and $1.30B in sales Fwd P/E is 24.17. Profit margin for the company is -29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.21% and -36.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.40%).

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infinera Corporation (INFN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infinera Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $325.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.00% in year-over-year returns.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Top Institutional Holders

203 institutions hold shares in Infinera Corporation (INFN), with 4.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.31% while institutional investors hold 91.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 196.50M, and float is at 178.80M with Short Float at 11.08%. Institutions hold 89.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 27.12 million shares valued at $215.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.82% of the INFN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 20.98 million shares valued at $166.54 million to account for 11.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.17 million shares representing 8.84% and valued at over $128.42 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.14% of the shares totaling 13.07 million with a market value of $103.75 million.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Infinera Corporation (INFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Oaktree Optical Holdings, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Oaktree Optical Holdings, L.P. bought 1,410,886 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $4.31 per share for a total of $6.08 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24.18 million shares.

Infinera Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Oaktree Optical Holdings, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 589,114 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $4.19 per share for $2.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.76 million shares of the INFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Oaktree Optical Holdings, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 1,200,000 shares at an average price of $3.95 for $4.74 million. The insider now directly holds 22,175,384 shares of Infinera Corporation (INFN).

Infinera Corporation (INFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is trading -69.06% down over the past 12 months. ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) is -57.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.17% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.65.