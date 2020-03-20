Which institution holds the most shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is -50.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.07 and a high of $21.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The SKT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 26.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.35, the stock is -31.84% and -44.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.03 million and changing 13.25% at the moment leaves the stock -51.21% off its SMA200. SKT registered -63.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.02.

The stock witnessed a -41.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.64%, and is -15.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.75% over the week and 10.07% over the month.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has around 285 employees, a market worth around $760.65M and $478.30M in sales. and $478.30M in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.92 and Fwd P/E is 11.76. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.09% and -65.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $112.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Top Institutional Holders

388 institutions hold shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), with 2.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.19% while institutional investors hold 102.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.49M, and float is at 90.66M with Short Float at 52.33%. Institutions hold 100.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 18.56 million shares valued at $389.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.72% of the SKT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.57 million shares valued at $305.67 million to account for 15.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.48 million shares representing 14.33% and valued at over $282.86 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 7.06% of the shares totaling 6.64 million with a market value of $139.32 million.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Worsham Charles Allen, the company’s SVP,Construction & Development. SEC filings show that Worsham Charles Allen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $8.96 per share for a total of $112000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37574.0 shares.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that SUMMERELL VIRGINIA R (Senior VP, Treasurer) sold a total of 5,830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $12.56 per share for $73236.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34310.0 shares of the SKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, HENRY DAVID (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.41 for $144090.0. The insider now directly holds 34,400 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is -42.09% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.24% from the last report on Apr 29, 2019 to stand at a total of 30.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.01.