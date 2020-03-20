Which Institutions Own Shares In Arconic Inc. (ARNC)?

Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) is -48.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.63 and a high of $34.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARNC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $15.85, the stock is -39.59% and -45.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.71 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -42.38% off its SMA200. ARNC registered -16.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -41.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.48.

The stock witnessed a -53.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.65%, and is -20.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.84% over the week and 6.75% over the month.

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) has around 41700 employees, a market worth around $7.68B and $14.19B in sales. and $14.19B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.14 and Fwd P/E is 5.87. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.33% and -53.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arconic Inc. (ARNC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arconic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $3.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Top Institutional Holders

779 institutions hold shares in Arconic Inc. (ARNC), with 3.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.73% while institutional investors hold 87.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 484.82M, and float is at 432.73M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 86.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.85 million shares valued at $1.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.83% of the ARNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Elliott Management Corporation with 41.57 million shares valued at $1.28 billion to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 33.92 million shares representing 7.78% and valued at over $1.04 billion, while First Pacific Advisors, LP holds 5.21% of the shares totaling 22.72 million with a market value of $698.97 million.

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Arconic Inc. (ARNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ramundo Katherine H, the company’s EVP, CLO and Corp Secretary. SEC filings show that Ramundo Katherine H sold 32,733 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $30.57 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123209.0 shares.

Arconic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that MYERS TIMOTHY DONALD (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 29,849 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $30.82 per share for $919902.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23759.0 shares of the ARNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Myron W Paul (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 10,188 shares at an average price of $30.67 for $312494.0. The insider now directly holds 80,931 shares of Arconic Inc. (ARNC).

Arconic Inc. (ARNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) that is trading -57.87% down over the past 12 months. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) is -40.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.63% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.