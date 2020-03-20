Which Institutions Own Shares In The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is -47.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.52 and a high of $51.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAKE stock was last observed hovering at around $20.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $20.51, the stock is -34.50% and -43.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.7 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -49.03% off its SMA200. CAKE registered -53.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.12.

The stock witnessed a -49.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.32%, and is -4.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.10% over the week and 13.90% over the month.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has around 46250 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $2.48B in sales. and $2.48B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.18 and Fwd P/E is 6.80. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.25% and -59.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Analyst Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $718.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Top Institutional Holders

353 institutions hold shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), with 3.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.14% while institutional investors hold 114.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.38M, and float is at 41.42M with Short Float at 25.14%. Institutions hold 105.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.92 million shares valued at $191.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.94% of the CAKE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.02 million shares valued at $156.09 million to account for 8.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.99 million shares representing 8.88% and valued at over $155.17 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 2.55 million with a market value of $98.94 million.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ames Edie A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ames Edie A bought 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $30.45 per share for a total of $39586.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5940.0 shares.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $34.90 per share for $27920.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13122.0 shares of the CAKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Ames Edie A (Director) acquired 760 shares at an average price of $43.25 for $32872.0. The insider now directly holds 4,640 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading -19.47% down over the past 12 months. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is -74.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.97% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.22.