Who are the Institutional Holders in Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)?

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is -24.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.00 and a high of $239.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The BYND stock was last observed hovering at around $54.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.31% off its average median price target of $108.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.9% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -14.66% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.33, the stock is -37.69% and -44.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.74 million and changing 6.13% at the moment leaves the stock -53.56% off its SMA200. BYND registered a loss of -62.77% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.21.

The stock witnessed a -54.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.89%, and is -22.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.26% over the week and 9.34% over the month.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has around 257 employees, a market worth around $3.94B and $297.90M in sales. and $297.90M in sales Fwd P/E is 66.12. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.40% and -76.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.80%).

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $87.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 70.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 118.00% in year-over-year returns.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Top Institutional Holders

349 institutions hold shares in Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), with 11.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.71% while institutional investors hold 45.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.77M, and float is at 50.14M with Short Float at 15.55%. Institutions hold 37.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KPCB XIV Associates, LLC with over 3.42 million shares valued at $258.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.56% of the BYND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.04 million shares valued at $229.98 million to account for 4.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.25 million shares representing 2.04% and valued at over $94.68 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 1.84% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $85.64 million.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOTO CARI, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that SOTO CARI sold 7,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $84.72 per share for a total of $665048.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11339.0 shares.

Beyond Meat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Stone Christopher Isaac (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $96.00 per share for $480000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 226390.0 shares of the BYND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Stone Christopher Isaac (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $100.00 for $500000.0. The insider now directly holds 231,390 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND).