Who are the Institutional Holders in DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)?

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is 2.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.13 and a high of $92.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The DOCU stock was last observed hovering at around $76.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.57% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.17% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.88, the stock is -7.23% and -5.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.64 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 17.17% off its SMA200. DOCU registered 37.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.88.

The stock witnessed a -17.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.06%, and is 10.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.68% over the week and 9.25% over the month.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has around 3023 employees, a market worth around $14.87B and $898.80M in sales. and $898.80M in sales Fwd P/E is 98.55. Profit margin for the company is -26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.93% and -18.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.30%).

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Analyst Forecasts

DocuSign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $282.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -723.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.80% year-over-year.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Top Institutional Holders

585 institutions hold shares in DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), with 13.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.38% while institutional investors hold 90.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 195.97M, and float is at 165.92M with Short Float at 3.68%. Institutions hold 84.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 23.46 million shares valued at $1.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.07% of the DOCU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.54 million shares valued at $929.34 million to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.61 million shares representing 4.24% and valued at over $564.01 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 6.48 million with a market value of $480.33 million.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OLRICH SCOTT V., the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $76.96 per share for a total of $153916.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475852.0 shares.

DocuSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Wolberg Kirsten O. (Chief Technology & Ops Officer) sold a total of 7,877 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $89.00 per share for $701053.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 145786.0 shares of the DOCU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, OLRICH SCOTT V. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $85.27 for $170548.0. The insider now directly holds 477,852 shares of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU).