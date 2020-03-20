Who are the Institutional Holders in Radian Group Inc. (RDN)?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is -30.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.33 and a high of $26.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The RDN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.72% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.15% off the consensus price target high of $33.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 27.62% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.37, the stock is -16.24% and -24.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.65 million and changing 37.31% at the moment leaves the stock -26.66% off its SMA200. RDN registered -14.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.66.

The stock witnessed a -26.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.14%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.54% over the week and 10.19% over the month.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $1.53B in sales. and $1.53B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.49 and Fwd P/E is 5.06. Profit margin for the company is 44.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.31% and -33.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radian Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $287.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.00% in year-over-year returns.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Top Institutional Holders

406 institutions hold shares in Radian Group Inc. (RDN), with 593.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 97.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.98M, and float is at 195.53M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 97.14% of the Float.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoffman Edward J, the company’s Sr. EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Hoffman Edward J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $23.90 per share for a total of $238959.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51648.0 shares.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading -54.55% down over the past 12 months. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is -27.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.38% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.