Who are the Institutional Holders in SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)?

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) is -64.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.64 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The SITC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.12% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 55.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.94, the stock is -52.37% and -58.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.16 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock -63.68% off its SMA200. SITC registered -61.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.56.

The stock witnessed a -61.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.11%, and is -29.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.35% over the week and 10.09% over the month.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) has around 361 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $508.00M in sales. and $508.00M in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.83 and Fwd P/E is 22.66. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.47% and -68.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SITE Centers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $112.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), with 41.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.55% while institutional investors hold 105.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 255.59M, and float is at 152.06M with Short Float at 2.88%. Institutions hold 83.08% of the Float.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AHERN TERRANCE R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that AHERN TERRANCE R bought 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $3.96 per share for a total of $106920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263214.0 shares.