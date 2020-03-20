Who is the Top Investor In Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)?

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is -62.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.44 and a high of $36.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The BYD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.37% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.31% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 49.05% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.21, the stock is -50.32% and -59.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.04 million and changing 42.98% at the moment leaves the stock -58.34% off its SMA200. BYD registered -59.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -58.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.85.

The stock witnessed a -67.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.26%, and is -22.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.87% over the week and 15.92% over the month.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has around 24300 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $3.33B in sales. and $3.33B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.10 and Fwd P/E is 5.13. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.07% and -69.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boyd Gaming Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $842.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Top Institutional Holders

337 institutions hold shares in Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), with 31.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.07% while institutional investors hold 101.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.46M, and float is at 80.28M with Short Float at 8.97%. Institutions hold 72.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.96 million shares valued at $328.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the BYD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 9.21 million shares valued at $275.74 million to account for 8.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.37 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $220.58 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 4.78 million with a market value of $143.09 million.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOYD WILLIAM R, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that BOYD WILLIAM R bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $19.70 per share for a total of $29550.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.18 million shares.

Boyd Gaming Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Thoman A. Randall (Director) bought a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $19.80 per share for $4950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 500.0 shares of the BYD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Thoman A. Randall (Director) acquired 250 shares at an average price of $26.45 for $6613.0. The insider now directly holds 250 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading -64.32% down over the past 12 months. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is -60.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.89% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.34.