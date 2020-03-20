Who is the Top Investor In Navient Corporation (NAVI)?

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is -54.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $15.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAVI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.45% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 42.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.28, the stock is -39.21% and -50.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing 25.60% at the moment leaves the stock -52.44% off its SMA200. NAVI registered -46.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -52.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.17.

The stock witnessed a -56.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.87%, and is -22.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.32% over the week and 12.47% over the month.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $1.67B in sales. and $1.67B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.43 and Fwd P/E is 1.96. Profit margin for the company is 35.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.30% and -59.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navient Corporation (NAVI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navient Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $283.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Top Institutional Holders

459 institutions hold shares in Navient Corporation (NAVI), with 4.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.29% while institutional investors hold 104.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.07M, and float is at 188.91M with Short Float at 5.92%. Institutions hold 101.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.51 million shares valued at $376.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.23% of the NAVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC with 20.35 million shares valued at $278.34 million to account for 10.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.76 million shares representing 10.22% and valued at over $270.36 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.63% of the shares totaling 14.75 million with a market value of $201.81 million.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Navient Corporation (NAVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 24 at a price of $14.95 per share for a total of $52.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22.15 million shares.

Navient Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that HAUBER STEPHEN M (EVP, Chief Risk&Compliance Off) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $13.63 per share for $122674.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 112506.0 shares of the NAVI stock.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SLM Corporation (SLM) that is trading -33.43% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.35% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.77.