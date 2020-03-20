Who is the Top Investor In Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is -48.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $5.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The OCSL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.46% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 50.78% higher than the price target low of $5.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.83, the stock is -39.47% and -45.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.31 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -46.07% off its SMA200. OCSL registered -45.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -45.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.23.

The stock witnessed a -47.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.55%, and is -26.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.78% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

and $140.39M in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.55 and Fwd P/E is 6.02. Distance from 52-week low is -0.70% and -50.78% from its 52-week high.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $32.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.90% year-over-year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Top Institutional Holders

182 institutions hold shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), with 20.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.52% while institutional investors hold 65.62% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 56.09% of the Float.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jacobson Craig A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jacobson Craig A bought 25,705 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $3.92 per share for a total of $100800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96305.0 shares.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Pendo Mathew (President and COO) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $4.55 per share for $29574.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31540.0 shares of the OCSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Carlisle Melvin (CFO & Treasurer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $4.61 for $23025.0. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL).