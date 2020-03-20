Who is the Top Investor In Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG)?

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is -40.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.93 and a high of $23.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSTG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.73% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 27.07% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.21, the stock is -28.49% and -39.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.37 million and changing 16.55% at the moment leaves the stock -38.73% off its SMA200. PSTG registered -51.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.63.

The stock witnessed a -45.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.83%, and is -12.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.20% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) has around 3350 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $1.64B in sales. and $1.64B in sales Fwd P/E is 27.74. Profit margin for the company is -13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.75% and -56.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pure Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $363.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -159.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Top Institutional Holders

332 institutions hold shares in Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG), with 25.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.87% while institutional investors hold 92.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 307.70M, and float is at 235.14M with Short Float at 6.80%. Institutions hold 83.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 22.07 million shares valued at $377.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.48% of the PSTG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.91 million shares valued at $357.73 million to account for 8.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Champlain Investment Partners, LLC which holds 16.61 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $284.25 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 5.97% of the shares totaling 15.54 million with a market value of $265.95 million.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dietzen Scott, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dietzen Scott sold 185,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $17.96 per share for a total of $3.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 732000.0 shares.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagate Technology plc (STX) that is -7.68% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.44% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.48.