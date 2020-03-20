Who is the Top Investor In VEON Ltd. (VEON)?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is -47.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The VEON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.78% off the consensus price target high of $3.60 offered by analysts, but current levels are 39.09% higher than the price target low of $2.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is -28.97% and -42.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.69 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -46.94% off its SMA200. VEON registered -46.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2900 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5200.

The stock witnessed a -43.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.18%, and is -11.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.62% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) has around 46132 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $8.86B in sales. and $8.86B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.76 and Fwd P/E is 3.80. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.20% and -59.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Analyst Forecasts

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $2.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 256.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Top Institutional Holders

191 institutions hold shares in VEON Ltd. (VEON), with 986.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.42% while institutional investors hold 61.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.86B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 26.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 53.67 million shares valued at $135.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.07% of the VEON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Prosperity Capital Management Limited with 52.39 million shares valued at $132.55 million to account for 3.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Exor Investments (UK) LLP which holds 40.41 million shares representing 2.31% and valued at over $102.23 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.85% of the shares totaling 32.41 million with a market value of $82.0 million.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is trading -29.16% down over the past 12 months. TELUS Corporation (TU) is -14.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.38% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.49.