Companies

Who is the Top Investor In VEON Ltd. (VEON)?

By Sue Brooks

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is -47.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The VEON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.78% off the consensus price target high of $3.60 offered by analysts, but current levels are 39.09% higher than the price target low of $2.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is -28.97% and -42.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.69 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -46.94% off its SMA200. VEON registered -46.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2900 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5200.

The stock witnessed a -43.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.18%, and is -11.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.62% over the week and 7.54% over the month.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) has around 46132 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $8.86B in sales. and $8.86B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.76 and Fwd P/E is 3.80. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.20% and -59.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Analyst Forecasts

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $2.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 256.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Top Institutional Holders

191 institutions hold shares in VEON Ltd. (VEON), with 986.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.42% while institutional investors hold 61.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.86B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 26.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 53.67 million shares valued at $135.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.07% of the VEON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Prosperity Capital Management Limited with 52.39 million shares valued at $132.55 million to account for 3.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Exor Investments (UK) LLP which holds 40.41 million shares representing 2.31% and valued at over $102.23 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.85% of the shares totaling 32.41 million with a market value of $82.0 million.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is trading -29.16% down over the past 12 months. TELUS Corporation (TU) is -14.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.38% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.49.

Companies

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: BP PLC (BP), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

Sue Brooks - 0
BP PLC (NYSE: BP) shares are -54.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.52% or $0.89 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
Companies

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Winifred Gerald - 0
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) shares are -29.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.42% or $1.06 higher in the...
Read more
Companies

A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: CME Group Inc. (CME)

Sue Brooks - 0
CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is -22.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.49 and a high...
Read more

Read More

Who are the Institutional Holders in ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)?

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) is -42.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.07 and a high of...
Read more

Summarizing The Case For Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) shares are -47.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.73% or $2.32 higher in the latest...
Read more

Recent

Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Intel Corporation (INTC), Morgan Stanley (MS)

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are -20.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.93% or -$2.47 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Which institution holds the most shares in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Markets Richard Addington - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is -36.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.94 and a high of...
Read more

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), Fox Corporation (FOX)

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares are -25.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.73% or -$2.43 lower in the...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us