Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is -55.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.02 and a high of $94.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The H stock was last observed hovering at around $36.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.23% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.74% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 20.42% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.79, the stock is -42.32% and -50.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.44 million and changing 8.83% at the moment leaves the stock -48.65% off its SMA200. H registered -44.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -47.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.33.

The stock witnessed a -55.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.38%, and is -23.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.46% over the week and 11.97% over the month.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $5.02B in sales. and $5.02B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.49 and Fwd P/E is 20.64. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.65% and -58.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $1.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.90% in year-over-year returns.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), with 2.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.54% while institutional investors hold 116.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.27M, and float is at 34.96M with Short Float at 7.20%. Institutions hold 113.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Select Equity Group, Inc. with over 5.38 million shares valued at $482.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.01% of the H Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is BAMCO Inc. with 4.52 million shares valued at $405.77 million to account for 12.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.29 million shares representing 9.18% and valued at over $295.15 million, while Long Pond Capital, LP holds 8.21% of the shares totaling 2.94 million with a market value of $264.06 million.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Udell David. SEC filings show that Udell David sold 4,558 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $79.05 per share for a total of $360310.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that VONDRASEK MARK R sold a total of 1,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $83.68 per share for $111629.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the H stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, HOPLAMAZIAN MARK SAMUEL disposed off 8,627 shares at an average price of $88.17 for $760643.0. The insider now directly holds 295,438 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H).

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -45.99% down over the past 12 months. Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) is -58.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.14% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.