Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Novartis AG (NVS)?

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is -20.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.18 and a high of $99.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $74.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $103.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.93% off the consensus price target high of $117.94 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -2.19% lower than the price target low of $73.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.56, the stock is -10.32% and -17.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.81 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -16.23% off its SMA200. NVS registered -9.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.14.

The stock witnessed a -22.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.28%, and is 2.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Novartis AG (NVS) has around 103914 employees, a market worth around $212.77B and $48.62B in sales. and $48.62B in sales Current P/E ratio is 24.55 and Fwd P/E is 11.93. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.22% and -24.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Novartis AG (NVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novartis AG (NVS) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novartis AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.36 with sales reaching $11.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

Novartis AG (NVS) Top Institutional Holders

1,261 institutions hold shares in Novartis AG (NVS), with 22.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 11.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.82B, and float is at 2.35B with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 11.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 25.47 million shares valued at $2.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.78% of the NVS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 25.21 million shares valued at $2.39 billion to account for 7.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc which holds 11.8 million shares representing 3.60% and valued at over $1.12 billion, while Loomis Sayles & Company, LP holds 3.13% of the shares totaling 10.27 million with a market value of $972.01 million.

Novartis AG (NVS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Novartis Bioventures Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Novartis Bioventures Ltd bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.54 million shares.

Novartis AG disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that Novartis Bioventures Ltd (10% Owner) bought a total of 168,630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $14.00 per share for $2.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.77 million shares of the NVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Novartis Bioventures Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 138,704 shares at an average price of $1.03 for $142865.0. The insider now directly holds 4,049,804 shares of Novartis AG (NVS).

Novartis AG (NVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.46% down over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.24% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.