Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)?

By Richard Addington

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) is -1.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $0.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -8.65% and -29.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.72 million and changing 14.86% at the moment leaves the stock -36.20% off its SMA200. ZN registered -80.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2400 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2700.

The stock witnessed a -22.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.82%, and is 14.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.46% over the week and 13.25% over the month.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $17.92M. Distance from 52-week low is 41.67% and -80.68% from its 52-week high.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -219.20% this year.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN), with 10.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.19% while institutional investors hold 6.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.41M, and float is at 86.69M with Short Float at 5.14%. Institutions hold 5.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.73 million shares valued at $297812.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.77% of the ZN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 769100.0 shares valued at $132746.0 to account for 0.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barclays PLC which holds 557687.0 shares representing 0.57% and valued at over $96256.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.50% of the shares totaling 491807.0 with a market value of $84885.0.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 25 times.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN): Who are the competitors?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is -62.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.26% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.

