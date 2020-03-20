Why has Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) dropped -20.98 in last trading?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) is 31.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $36.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The APDN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.46% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 31.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is 35.27% and 38.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.93 million and changing -20.98% at the moment leaves the stock -42.71% off its SMA200. APDN registered -79.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.51.

The stock witnessed a 53.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.31%, and is 78.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 62.62% over the week and 29.10% over the month.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $25.52M and $5.10M in sales. and $5.10M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 118.25% and -85.05% from its 52-week high.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.77 with sales reaching $950k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN), with 542.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 15.57% while institutional investors hold 23.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.64M, and float is at 2.94M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 19.74% of the Float.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Montgomery William W, the company’s 5% Owner. SEC filings show that Montgomery William W bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $5.24 per share for a total of $393000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225774.0 shares.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Montgomery William W (10% Owner) bought a total of 6,678 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $0.36 per share for $2390.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.03 million shares of the APDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Montgomery William W (10% Owner) acquired 400,000 shares at an average price of $0.27 for $108000.0. The insider now directly holds 5,630,900 shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN).