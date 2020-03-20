Why has Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) dropped -1.03 in last trading?

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is -26.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.20 and a high of $28.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The JNPR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.43% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -6.88% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.17, the stock is -14.57% and -20.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.63 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -26.01% off its SMA200. JNPR registered -30.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.52.

The stock witnessed a -24.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.95%, and is -5.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.89% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has around 9419 employees, a market worth around $6.35B and $4.45B in sales. and $4.45B in sales Current P/E ratio is 18.17 and Fwd P/E is 9.52. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.54% and -36.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $1.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Top Institutional Holders

658 institutions hold shares in Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR), with 3.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 97.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 349.29M, and float is at 326.75M with Short Float at 4.62%. Institutions hold 96.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 49.17 million shares valued at $1.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.88% of the JNPR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 39.45 million shares valued at $971.76 million to account for 11.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 28.47 million shares representing 8.61% and valued at over $701.13 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 15.9 million with a market value of $391.54 million.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martin Brian, the company’s SVP General Counsel. SEC filings show that Martin Brian sold 1,544 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $23.67 per share for a total of $36546.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37824.0 shares.

Juniper Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Martin Brian (SVP General Counsel) sold a total of 6,440 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $24.12 per share for $155333.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36281.0 shares of the JNPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, STENSRUD WILLIAM (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $23.50 for $235020.0. The insider now directly holds 153,394 shares of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -27.96% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.24% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.02.