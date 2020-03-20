Why has Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) gained 32.89 in last trading?

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) is -70.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $14.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The RPAI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.00, the stock is -57.81% and -64.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.51 million and changing 32.89% at the moment leaves the stock -67.36% off its SMA200. RPAI registered -66.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.22.

The stock witnessed a -66.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.37%, and is -50.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.49% over the week and 12.46% over the month.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) has around 215 employees, a market worth around $940.32M and $481.70M in sales. and $481.70M in sales Current P/E ratio is 26.67 and Fwd P/E is 21.98. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.89% and -72.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Retail Properties of America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $119.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) Top Institutional Holders

373 institutions hold shares in Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 86.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 235.08M, and float is at 212.30M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 86.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.03 million shares valued at $429.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.97% of the RPAI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.78 million shares valued at $198.09 million to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goodwin, Daniel, L. which holds 9.29 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $124.43 million, while Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 7.76 million with a market value of $103.93 million.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Imperiale Richard P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Imperiale Richard P bought 550 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $7.86 per share for a total of $4324.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74553.0 shares.

Retail Properties of America Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Imperiale Richard P (Director) bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $8.80 per share for $5277.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74003.0 shares of the RPAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Imperiale Richard P (Director) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $8.95 for $1790.0. The insider now directly holds 73,403 shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI).