Why should you buy stock in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)?

By Sue Brooks

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) is -31.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.29 and a high of $23.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The AU stock was last observed hovering at around $15.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $15.41, the stock is -19.29% and -22.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.25 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -21.41% off its SMA200. AU registered 11.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.61.

The stock witnessed a -26.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.89%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.89% over the week and 12.98% over the month.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has around 44249 employees, a market worth around $7.90B and $3.53B in sales. and $3.53B in sales Current P/E ratio is 17.69 and Fwd P/E is 8.37. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.49% and -35.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Analyst Forecasts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 169.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.60% year-over-year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Top Institutional Holders

292 institutions hold shares in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), with institutional investors hold 36.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 512.60M, and float is at 414.43M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 36.87% of the Float.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 13.53% up over the past 12 months. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 12.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.3% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.

