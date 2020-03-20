Why should you buy stock in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is -78.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $59.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.73% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.77% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -22.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.60, the stock is -68.65% and -77.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.77 million and changing 76.59% at the moment leaves the stock -78.42% off its SMA200. PLAY registered -81.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -78.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.64.

The stock witnessed a -81.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.95%, and is -42.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 55.59% over the week and 21.66% over the month.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has around 16098 employees, a market worth around $313.73M and $1.34B in sales. and $1.34B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.08 and Fwd P/E is 2.99. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.75% and -85.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $344.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Top Institutional Holders

293 institutions hold shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), with 404.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.32% while institutional investors hold 123.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.48M, and float is at 25.49M with Short Float at 22.31%. Institutions hold 122.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.78 million shares valued at $192.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.64% of the PLAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.69 million shares valued at $148.32 million to account for 12.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mackenzie Financial Corporation which holds 2.34 million shares representing 7.67% and valued at over $94.17 million, while Hill Path Capital, LP holds 7.03% of the shares totaling 2.15 million with a market value of $86.3 million.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Manning Margo Lynn, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Manning Margo Lynn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $47.00 per share for a total of $376000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13960.0 shares.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Gleason John P (SVP & CMO) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $41.16 per share for $8232.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21325.0 shares of the PLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Mulleady John (SVP, RE & Dev) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $38.84 for $291272.0. The insider now directly holds 13,819 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading -5.62% down over the past 12 months. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is -34.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.64% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.48.