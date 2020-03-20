Will Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is -11.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.34 and a high of $7.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $5.33, the stock is -10.20% and -10.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.87 million and changing 4.31% at the moment leaves the stock -11.23% off its SMA200. AGI registered 0.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.00.

The stock witnessed a -18.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.19%, and is 10.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.65% over the week and 14.80% over the month.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $683.10M in sales. and $683.10M in sales Current P/E ratio is 22.21 and Fwd P/E is 17.19. Distance from 52-week low is 59.58% and -31.45% from its 52-week high.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $167.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.40% in year-over-year returns.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Top Institutional Holders

280 institutions hold shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), with 950.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 82.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 391.08M, and float is at 389.29M with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 81.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 44.66 million shares valued at $268.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.42% of the AGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc with 19.18 million shares valued at $115.49 million to account for 4.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 12.48 million shares representing 3.19% and valued at over $75.16 million, while Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 11.42 million with a market value of $68.73 million.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 13.53% up over the past 12 months. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is 7.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -76.9% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.57.