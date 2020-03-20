Will AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) is -19.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.15 and a high of $51.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The AZN stock was last observed hovering at around $39.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $53.78 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.92% off the consensus price target high of $69.09 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -4.7% lower than the price target low of $38.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.13, the stock is -11.21% and -16.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.21 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -11.77% off its SMA200. AZN registered -6.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.49.

The stock witnessed a -18.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.05%, and is -1.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.20% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has around 70600 employees, a market worth around $115.19B and $24.38B in sales. and $24.38B in sales Current P/E ratio is 77.62 and Fwd P/E is 16.16. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.01% and -22.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AstraZeneca PLC quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $5.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.90% in year-over-year returns.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Top Institutional Holders

727 institutions hold shares in AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), with 131.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 18.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.87B, and float is at 2.60B with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 18.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 65.19 million shares valued at $3.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.48% of the AZN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 58.78 million shares valued at $2.93 billion to account for 2.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 53.08 million shares representing 2.02% and valued at over $2.65 billion, while Dodge & Cox Inc holds 1.47% of the shares totaling 38.47 million with a market value of $1.92 billion.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ASTRAZENECA PLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ASTRAZENECA PLC bought 425,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $8.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.65 million shares.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 3.85% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -7.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.01% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.