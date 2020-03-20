Will DISH Network Corporation (DISH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is -38.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.09 and a high of $44.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The DISH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.13% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.15% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 15.88% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.87, the stock is -26.78% and -36.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.84 million and changing 16.70% at the moment leaves the stock -37.82% off its SMA200. DISH registered -30.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -38.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.19.

The stock witnessed a -46.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.55%, and is 10.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.99% over the week and 9.93% over the month.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $13.59B and $12.81B in sales. and $12.81B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.41 and Fwd P/E is 11.97. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.97% and -50.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DISH Network Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $3.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Top Institutional Holders

635 institutions hold shares in DISH Network Corporation (DISH), with 74.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.20% while institutional investors hold 99.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 621.34M, and float is at 244.20M with Short Float at 5.91%. Institutions hold 85.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 29.28 million shares valued at $1.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.29% of the DISH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.87 million shares valued at $953.07 million to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.71 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $699.07 million, while King Street Capital Management, LP holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 12.96 million with a market value of $459.83 million.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at DISH Network Corporation (DISH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KISER KYLE J, the company’s Vice President, Treasurer. SEC filings show that KISER KYLE J sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $25.62 per share for a total of $76860.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11789.0 shares.

DISH Network Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that KISER KYLE J (Vice President, Treasurer) sold a total of 13,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $30.26 per share for $408510.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14789.0 shares of the DISH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, KISER KYLE J (Vice President, Treasurer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $33.18 for $331800.0. The insider now directly holds 28,289 shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading 8.45% up over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -13.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.79% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.35.