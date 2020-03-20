Will Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is -10.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.98 and a high of $23.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The NUAN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.19% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 24.38% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.88, the stock is -21.54% and -21.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.76 million and changing 11.99% at the moment leaves the stock -4.43% off its SMA200. NUAN registered 10.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.55.

The stock witnessed a -31.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.03%, and is -11.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.25% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $4.81B and $1.75B in sales. and $1.75B in sales Current P/E ratio is 30.89 and Fwd P/E is 17.02. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.33% and -32.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nuance Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $355.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.00% year-over-year.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Top Institutional Holders

463 institutions hold shares in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN), with 2.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 97.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 302.97M, and float is at 280.20M with Short Float at 4.78%. Institutions hold 96.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.93 million shares valued at $462.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.17% of the NUAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 20.15 million shares valued at $359.34 million to account for 7.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 18.73 million shares representing 6.62% and valued at over $333.9 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.96% of the shares totaling 14.04 million with a market value of $250.32 million.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 119 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tempesta Daniel David, the company’s Executive Vice President and C. SEC filings show that Tempesta Daniel David sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $22.18 per share for a total of $332629.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567603.0 shares.

Nuance Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that BEAUDOIN THOMAS L (EVP, Business Transformation) sold a total of 9,925 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $22.21 per share for $220417.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 220199.0 shares of the NUAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Dahdah Robert (Executive Vice President and C) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $21.61 for $54028.0. The insider now directly holds 299,965 shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN).

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 18.39% up over the past 12 months. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is -15.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.14% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.