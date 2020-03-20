Will Twilio Inc. (TWLO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is -16.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.06 and a high of $151.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $74.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.41% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 21.43% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.50, the stock is -17.53% and -27.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing 11.35% at the moment leaves the stock -29.69% off its SMA200. TWLO registered -36.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $117.10.

The stock witnessed a -35.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.46%, and is 5.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.44% over the week and 8.24% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 1331 employees, a market worth around $12.80B and $1.13B in sales. and $1.13B in sales Fwd P/E is 448.37. Profit margin for the company is -27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.22% and -45.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twilio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $336.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.50% in year-over-year returns.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Top Institutional Holders

742 institutions hold shares in Twilio Inc. (TWLO), with 672.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 96.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.17M, and float is at 127.28M with Short Float at 14.15%. Institutions hold 96.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.34 million shares valued at $1.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.84% of the TWLO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 10.94 million shares valued at $1.08 billion to account for 8.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 8.83 million shares representing 6.88% and valued at over $867.52 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.71% of the shares totaling 7.32 million with a market value of $719.81 million.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shipchandler Khozema, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Shipchandler Khozema sold 4,497 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $126.25 per share for a total of $567729.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76233.0 shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that DALZELL RICHARD L (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $127.87 per share for $63937.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11383.0 shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Chew Chee (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 7,520 shares at an average price of $127.62 for $959731.0. The insider now directly holds 73,693 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -15.03% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -43.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.39% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.8.