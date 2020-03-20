Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Vs. Hologic Inc. (HOLX): Updated Outlook

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) shares are -47.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.80% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.08% down YTD and -47.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.27% and -40.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the ZION stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 10, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ZION stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.09. The forecasts give the Zions Bancorporation National Association stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.05% or 9.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.00% in the current quarter to $1.1, up from the $0.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.49, up 4.80% from $4.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.12 and $1.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 354 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 252,638 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 267,974. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 153,361 and 76,677 in purchases and sales respectively.

ANDERSON A SCOTT, a Exec VP and at the company, sold 1,500 shares worth $69434.0 at $46.29 per share on Feb 12. The Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 8,000 ZION shares valued at $361280.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $45.16 per share. ANDERSON A SCOTT (Exec VP and) sold 8,798 shares at $46.06 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $405274.0 while ANDERSON A SCOTT, (Exec VP and) sold 4,631 shares on Feb 12 for $213974.0 with each share fetching $46.20.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), on the other hand, is trading around $31.95 with a market cap of $9.34B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hologic Inc. (HOLX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HOLX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $309.7 million. This represented a 63.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $850.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.43 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.31 billion from $6.44 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $113.9 million, significantly higher than the $104.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $82.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Hologic Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 682,003 shares. Insider sales totaled 504,690 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 845.2k shares after the latest sales, with 34.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.80% with a share float percentage of 262.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hologic Inc. having a total of 761 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 44.09 million shares worth more than $2.3 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 30.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.57 billion and represent 11.45% of shares outstanding.