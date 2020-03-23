1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) makes -8.50% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) is -11.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $28.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONEM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.98% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.39% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -8.28% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.49, the stock is -10.44% and -13.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.06 million and changing 18.05% at the moment leaves the stock -13.86% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -20.42% change in the last 1 month and is -8.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.64% over the week and 16.06% over the month.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $256.90M in sales. and $256.90M in sales Profit margin for the company is -20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.93% and -31.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.10%).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.20% this year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.10% while institutional investors hold 68.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.74M, and float is at 76.12M with Short Float at 3.60%. Institutions hold 61.68% of the Float.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times.