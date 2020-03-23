A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) shares are -61.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.26% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.77% down YTD and -58.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.44% and -51.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the UGP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 10, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the UGP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.08. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 60.2.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 40.00% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.21, down -13.30% from $0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), on the other hand, is trading around $45.70 with a market cap of $2.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RARX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$37.83 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.79 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $284.15 million from $308.94 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$87.36 million, significantly lower than the -$54.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$88.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 93,570 shares. Insider sales totaled 102,713 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.89M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.03% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 45.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.14 million shares worth more than $137.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, NEA Management Company, LLC held 14.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 5.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.22 million and represent 12.16% of shares outstanding.