A focus on opportunistic stocks: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares are -23.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.69% or $0.38 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 16.40% and -32.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 22, 2019, William Blair recommended the ADPT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BTIG Research had Initiated the stock as a Buy on July 23, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the ADPT stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.75. The forecasts give the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock a price target range of $46.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $43.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.15% or 46.67%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.88, up 37.90% from -$1.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 96,193,804 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,144,223. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 856,324 and 13,144,223 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cohen Chad M, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 12,300 shares worth $299667.0 at $24.36 per share on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 2,700 ADPT shares valued at $69012.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $25.56 per share. RUBINSTEIN JULIE (President) sold 5,000 shares at $33.55 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $167750.0 while RUBINSTEIN JULIE, (President) sold 80,000 shares on Feb 20 for $2.69 million with each share fetching $33.57.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), on the other hand, is trading around $209.50 with a market cap of $19.56B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $296.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 216 times at DexCom Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 168,027 shares. Insider sales totaled 292,624 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 201 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -186.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 390.19k shares after the latest sales, with -19.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 91.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DexCom Inc. having a total of 711 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.47 million shares worth more than $1.85 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.53 billion and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.