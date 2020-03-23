A focus on opportunistic stocks: BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR), Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) shares are -28.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.12% and -31.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Jefferies recommended the BRBR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 23, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BRBR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.15. The forecasts give the BellRing Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.46% or 15.17%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.62, up 20.90% from $3.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 166,087 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 13,185 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), on the other hand, is trading around $15.15 with a market cap of $5.25B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXEL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 38.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $152.99 million. This represented a 36.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $240.31 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.89 billion from $1.78 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $585.74 million while total current assets were at $1.01 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $526.96 million, significantly higher than the $415.72 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $514.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 84 times at Exelixis Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 1,093,944 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,218,974 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 52 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.47M shares after the latest sales, with 1.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.30% with a share float percentage of 295.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exelixis Inc. having a total of 451 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 31.83 million shares worth more than $560.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 28.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $495.32 million and represent 9.20% of shares outstanding.