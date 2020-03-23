A focus on opportunistic stocks: Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) shares are -44.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.09% or $1.73 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.20% and -45.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the CHH stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on January 10, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.40 to suggest that the CHH stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $57.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $94.09. The forecasts give the Choice Hotels International Inc. stock a price target range of $102.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $47.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.46% or -22.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.20% in the current quarter to $0.81, down from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.16, up 3.80% from $4.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.54 and $1.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 227,836 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 812,444. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 117,472 and 580,359 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cimerola Patrick, a Chief Human Resources Officer at the company, sold 22 shares worth $2026.0 at $92.10 per share on Nov 07. The Chief Human Resources Officer had earlier sold another 15,056 CHH shares valued at $1.39 million on Nov 15. The shares were sold at $92.06 per share. Cimerola Patrick (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 9,066 shares at $90.22 per share on Nov 06 for a total of $817935.0 while Cimerola Patrick, (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 5,602 shares on Nov 05 for $505300.0 with each share fetching $90.20.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), on the other hand, is trading around $10.82 with a market cap of $5.18B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at ON Semiconductor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 769,920 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,076,676 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 50 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -40.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.45M shares after the latest sales, with 10.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 405.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ON Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 641 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 41.34 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 10.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 38.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $948.33 million and represent 9.46% of shares outstanding.