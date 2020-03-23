A focus on opportunistic stocks: Quotient Limited (QTNT), Schneider National Inc. (SNDR)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares are -68.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.67% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -68.70% down YTD and -65.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.54% and -57.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 04, 2015, UBS recommended the QTNT stock is a Buy, while earlier, BTIG Research had Resumed the stock as a Buy on August 31, 2017. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.50. The forecasts give the Quotient Limited stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.43% or 76.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.10% in the current quarter to -$0.34, up from the -$0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.47, up 9.50% from -$1.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.32 and -$0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,037,173 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 98,595. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 145,720 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

von Prondzynski Heino, a Director at the company, bought 30,000 shares worth $120000.0 at $4.00 per share on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 10,000 QTNT shares valued at $40400.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $4.04 per share. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) bought 2,500,000 shares at $7.00 per share on Nov 07 for a total of $17.5 million while Boyd Roland, sold 21,100 shares on Aug 19 for $231045.0 with each share fetching $10.95.

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR), on the other hand, is trading around $18.10 with a market cap of $3.30B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SNDR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $503.2 million. This represented a 56.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.16 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.48 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.66 billion from $3.83 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $48.3 million while total current assets were at $1.41 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $636.3 million, significantly higher than the $566.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $170.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at Schneider National Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 650,068 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,251,099 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 89.83M shares after the latest sales, with -20.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.60% with a share float percentage of 46.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Schneider National Inc. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company.