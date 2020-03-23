A focus on opportunistic stocks: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL), Hudson Ltd. (HUD)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) shares are -36.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.71% or $0.67 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.99% down YTD and -37.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.79% and -40.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the SAIL stock is a Overweight, while earlier, DA Davidson had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 14, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SAIL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.79. The forecasts give the SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.5% or 12.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 87.50% in the current quarter to -$0.03, down from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.02, up 11.90% from $0.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 83 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 543,990 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 908,553. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 296,091 and 341,365 in purchases and sales respectively.

McClain Mark D., a CEO and President at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $316427.0 at $15.82 per share on Mar 16. The CEO and President had earlier sold another 36,000 SAIL shares valued at $569567.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $15.82 per share. McMartin James Cameron (Director) sold 42,000 shares at $16.92 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $710821.0 while McMartin James Cameron, (Director) sold 15,000 shares on Mar 09 for $296960.0 with each share fetching $19.80.

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD), on the other hand, is trading around $3.56 with a market cap of $446.74M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hudson Ltd. (HUD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HUD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $270.7 million. This represented a 43.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $475.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.85 billion from $2.67 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $532.3 million, significantly higher than the $232.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $474.7 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 13.32% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 39.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hudson Ltd. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 4.08 million shares worth more than $62.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ClearBridge Investments, LLC held 10.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Advisory Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.51 million and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.