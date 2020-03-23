A focus on opportunistic stocks: Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR), ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) shares are -34.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.53% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.42% and -32.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2018, Desjardins recommended the SJR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 22, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the SJR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.20. The forecasts give the Shaw Communications Inc. stock a price target range of $25.28 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.89. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.82% or 26.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -21.70% in the current quarter to $0.22, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.91, up 4.20% from $0.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.04 for the next year.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC), on the other hand, is trading around $1.30 with a market cap of $116.93M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at ORBCOMM Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 694,899 shares. Insider sales totaled 529,876 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.9M shares after the latest sales, with 12.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.70% with a share float percentage of 73.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ORBCOMM Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 7.76 million shares worth more than $32.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 9.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 5.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.52 million and represent 7.13% of shares outstanding.