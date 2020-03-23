A focus on opportunistic stocks: The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF), Coty Inc. (COTY)

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares are -85.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.23% or $0.69 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +56.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -86.26% down YTD and -85.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -68.31% and -84.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the CHEF stock is a Overweight, while earlier, National Securities had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CHEF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.80. The forecasts give the The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stock a price target range of $44.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.41% or 86.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.60% in the current quarter to $0.04, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.97, up 18.10% from $1.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 228,309 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 374,314. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 94,350 and 19,136 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pappas John, a Vice Chairman at the company, sold 44,757 shares worth $1.64 million at $36.61 per share on Oct 07. The Director had earlier bought another 955 CHEF shares valued at $18919.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $19.81 per share. McCauley Tim (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares at $33.99 per share on May 22 for a total of $33990.0 while Lecouras Patricia, (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 7,193 shares on May 15 for $246792.0 with each share fetching $34.31.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), on the other hand, is trading around $4.48 with a market cap of $4.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Coty Inc. (COTY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

COTY’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -29.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.45 billion. This represented a 38.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.35 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.36 billion from $17.28 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $462.0 million, significantly higher than the $237.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $317.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Coty Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 6,870,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 208,004 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 480.77M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.50% with a share float percentage of 291.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coty Inc. having a total of 559 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.51 million shares worth more than $500.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 30.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $346.05 million and represent 4.04% of shares outstanding.